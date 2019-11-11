ANDERSON — Wearing tattered Army ball caps, faded Navy t-shirts or adorned in patriotic colors, former military members bowed their heads — some were overcome with emotion — as certificates of appreciation were shard with veterans.
This is the third year Anderson Councilman Fred Reese, Jr. presented certificates to those who have served their nation as part of area Veterans Day celebrations.
John Callahan, 78, served in the Navy for 6 1/2 years. He said this is the first year he has received the certificate.
“I appreciate it,” he said. “Just to be remembered. I love my country, I love the people and it’s a great place to live. This just means so much to me. I know their were a lot of people who gave their lives for our country.”
Reese said he decided to give appreciation certificates for Veterans Day after working closely with a group of veterans with the Anderson Disabled American Veterans organization during a fundraiser.
Army Veteran Ed Rollins is one of the people who approached Reese to help raise money for a new van for DAV.
“It’s been a partnership,” Rollins said. “He has been very helpful.”
Rollins said he was eager to help Reese distribute certificates of appreciation to fellow veterans.
“For a long time we didn’t give the proper respect,” he said. “There were two times in the history of the united states we could be speaking Japanese and German. If it weren’t for people stepping forward and giving their all.”
Rollins said some people were forever changed by their time in the military and taking a moment to thank them means the world.
Reese said he was moved by the brotherhood the veterans showed each other.
“I never served,” he said. “Never wanted to serve and was afraid to serve. But I have so much appreciation for their bravery and the sacrifices they made – I can’t even imagine.”
Reese said millions of men and women have left their families to serve both in times of war and peace in the name of freedom. Service members who were willing to fight and even die for their country, with no questions asked.
“For these people to go off to lands – some of us will never see – and fought for our country and everyone in the world to be free,” Reese shook his head in admiration. “I was so moved to their commitment and they wanted to take care of their brothers. Many of them fought decades ago, but they still have that love for one another.
“I was taken by that.”
When the fundraiser was over, Reese said he decided he wanted to find a way to thank military members for their service. That’s when he created the certificates and each year he creates a new new one and visits nursing home and community events for Veterans Day to honor them.
The first year 103 certificates were distributed, 253 were given away the second year and now Reese said nursing homes are calling him with more names to add to the list.
“I don’t have a lot of money, but sometimes just showing people you can and you appreciate what they do means so much,” he said. “You can see the emotion when we give it to them. They are crying and you would think we were given them a pot of gold.
“Some of them will tell you they never got anything for their service.”
Reese said the veterans beam with joy and they have a smile that no money could buy.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “They are overwhelmed. They did their job and that’s it — I can’t imagine the sacrifices they have made.”
Reese said he wants to make sure every veteran is thanked and hopes one day he will be able to recognize every veteran living in the area, not just the ones living in Anderson.
“Some are dead and gone and will never get the opportunity to be thanked,” Reese said.
He said he is surprised how many former service men and women look forward to the certificates he distributes on Veterans Day and he enjoys being able to thank them.
“I can’t wait until one day when we can do the whole entire county,” Reese said. “That’s a heck of a goal.”
