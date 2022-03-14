ANDERSON — On March 21, 2016, at 5:05 p.m., Mary Randol got a call that no parent wants to receive.
Her eldest son, Dustin Billings, was in a coma and being airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne.
Shortly after 10 a.m. the next day, Dustin passed away.
He was another victim in the ongoing opioid epidemic, which has killed more than a million Americans since 1999, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, a division of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dustin’s story might seem all too common to families that have suffered the loss of a loved one.
He made average grades, was on his school’s football team and in the National Guard.
When he was 15, Randol started to notice changes in her son.
“I noticed he just was different a little bit, and I couldn’t pinpoint it,” Randol said, as her son had starting using his first drug — marijuana.
Shortly after that, Randol was prescribed Xanax and kept them in a locked safe.
“I came home from work one day, and my lock was pried open and the pills were gone.”
Randol rushed to check on her kids to see if they knew what had happened. When she got to Dustin, he could barely keep his eyes open and was slurring his words.
She immediately loaded all four kids in the car and rushed to the hospital to get Dustin’s stomach pumped.
The next day, Randol sent Dustin to school. Not even an hour in, the school was calling Randol, saying that Dustin was sick and asked her to come get him.
She told the school what had happened the previous night and two hours later, Dustin was expelled due to the schools zero tolerance drug policy.
Randol enrolled her son in classes to get a high school equivalency diploma, or GED, and helped him find a job. Dustin, about 17 at the time, began contact with his dad again, who had not been in his life since he was 2.
Changes in behavior
After living with his dad for a short time, Dustin moved back in with his mom. However, she again noticed changes in his behavior.
“He would go to the gas station and carry a pillow with him,” Randol said.
Throughout the next few years, Dustin was living at different places, often with friends.
Dustin also had a daughter. One day, Randol was watching her, and Dustin wanted to take his daughter somewhere. Randol wouldn’t let him because she could tell something was off.
“Forty-five minutes later I got a call. He was in jail (for drugs).”
At the time, Dustin was not living at home. However, shortly after, he moved back in with his mom, and it worked out for a while. Dustin began dating a girl that he used to do drugs with. Working in property management, Randol was able to help Dustin and his girlfriend find their own place.
“(A) few months later, (I) had to evict him.”
After Dustin moved back home again, Randol’s youngest son came home one day and found that all of the home’s electronics were missing.
“Anything of value was gone,” Randol said.
She loaded up all of Dustin’s belongings and kicked him out. It was the hardest thing she ever had to do.
Dustin claimed that he needed gas money and other things, despite getting paid that day.
When Randol received that phone call on March 21, 2016, she immediately thought her son had been in a car accident. She and her husband drove to Fort Wayne as fast as they could.
“Apparently, he had tried heroin for the first time.”
Dustin had overdosed. His girlfriend at the time waited three days before taking him to the emergency room.
“She dropped him off at the front door with no ID and took off in his car,” Randol said.
Heroin Anonymous
The next day about 6 a.m., doctors had told Randol that Dustin might pull through and things were looking good.
Randol left to go get coffee, then got a call that Dustin took a turn for the worse. The next morning, Dustin Billings passed away.
His mother recalled that about a week before his death, Dustin had been charged with drug use again. Dustin had called his dad, asking to be bailed out. Randol told Dustin’s dad not to and if he did, it was going to kill him. Despite this, Dustin’s dad bailed him out.
“And that’s what happened, I mean in my mind,” Randol said.
In March 2017, Randol started an Anderson group called Heroin Anonymous, though it is for addicts of all drugs, not just heroin. When the group started, Randol would share her story with addicts to show them how addiction affects the family.
Before her son’s death, she always thought drug addiction was a choice. By hearing about other addicts’ experiences in Heroin Anonymous, Randol understood that while it is a choice at first, it isn’t always.
“It helped me understand their side,” Randol said.
Randol explained that some addicts were first prescribed pills after car accidents and are unable to stop, even after the pills are no longer needed.
“It’s not their fault. It’s the ingredients in these pills and drugs that it makes them addicted to it, and it’s almost like a need.”
Recently, a court approved a $6 billion settlement between Purdue Pharma; the Sackler family, which will give up control of the company; and all the states.
The Sacklers released a statement saying they “sincerely regret that OxyContin, a prescription medicine that continues to help people suffering from chronic pain, unexpectedly became part of an opioid crisis that has brought grief and loss to far too many families and communities.”
Randol was not impressed.
“You can apologize all you want, but at the end of the day, look at how many people and families that they have affected,” she said. “I think they knew what ingredients were in it. They knew it was going to be an addictive drug.”
In addition to the Sacklers giving up control of their business, the profits from the company after they do that will be used to fight the opioid crisis. Part of the $6 billion will be given to states to address the opioid crisis.
That money will filter down to communities that joined the lawsuit, including some in Madison County.
Randol said that the city and organizations in Anderson should devote more funding to helping addicts.
“I don’t think it should stop with ‘OK, now that you’re clean, there’s the door.’”
She feels that more money needs to be devoted to educating addicts and helping them rebalance their lives to prevent them from falling back into the hell of addiction.
