ANDERSON — The work of local photographer Harvey Riedel will be on display for two months in an Andersson Museum of Art exhibit titled “Through Harvey’s Eyes.” This exhibit is the museum’s first since reopening on Tuesday.
The museum, 32 W. 10th St., will offer masks and cleaning stations for all visitors, according to new Executive Director Mandee Mikulski, but due to the size of the space, she does not see social distancing being an issue.
“We have a big space here, so we feel like everyone should be able to come in, keep their space, see the artwork and have a good time,” Mikulski said.
Collections curator Stephanie Michaels agreed, and noted that there will be few things for visitors to touch in the building, limiting the possibility of spreading the novel coronavirus.
“Although we’re a museum, we’re an art museum, so it’s different from a children’s museum where there’s kids touching a million things,” Michaels said. “People aren’t supposed to be touching artwork, so we don’t really have to worry about that.”
Riedel has been to every state and province in the United States and Canada, so his work is organized in the museum by places he visited. While Riedel’s photography is the only exhibit available right now, the museum typically has two or three exhibits given its three gallery spaces.
The museum typically offers art classes during the summer for kids, but has adjusted those classes to be virtual and able to be done at home. Mikulski said the teachers came together to make videos on how to make the art pieces so that families could do them from home and share their final pieces with them on social media.
“Our main goal is to get everybody involved in (the art kits),” Mikulski said. “It might be a great project for a kid, but your parents can help out.”
Larry Lawson visited “Through Harvey’s Eyes” Monday afternoon, and thinks everyone should go and see the exhibit.
“The moment I walked into this Anderson Museum of Art, I got cold chills it was so cool,” Lawson said. “This exhibition is just wonderful.”
The kits will be available for purchase each week and are able to be picked up Mondays from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m. from the museum. “Through Harvey’s Eyes” will be open until Aug. 16, and art kits will be available while supplies last.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.