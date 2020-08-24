ANDERSON — Community members are invited to gather at Florida Station Church of God this week to learn about miracles and pray for healing.
Elliot Foggs will be leading the services on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day.
On its Facebook page, the church has asked attendees to wear masks.
"I've had these types of events where people who were born deaf receive their hearing, people who had cancer, the growths disappeared, people who were supposed to be scheduled for surgery for different things and when they went to have surgery it was gone," Foggs said.
"Some people can believe it, some people have a very hard time believing it. But when you talk to the people that it happened to then there is no reasonable way for them to really doubt it."
Foggs was born and raised in Anderson and earned a bachelor's and master's degrees at Indiana State University before moving to Los Angeles.
He met his wife and started his family in California where he was called to ministry in 1987.
Reading about healing in the Bible piqued his interest and he wanted to learn more about it.
"I started praying for people and some of them began to get help so I just really dug into that and have been doing that for most of that part of my career," Foggs said.
He wants people to understand it's not about him.
"I work to encourage people to come with the confidence in believing that it's not me really doing anything, that God is actually going to meet them there."
The morning sessions will discuss Biblical teaching on healing and answering questions about Jesus' healing ministry.
The evening sessions will cover more teaching followed by prayer and ministry to the sick.
"I want people to come expecting that they can receive a benefit, and receive some help from hearing some of what the Bible talks about and says about healing and Jesus' healing ministry in particular," Foggs said.
