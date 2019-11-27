ANDERSON — Anderson native Andrew Bales has joined a long list of Republicans seeking the 5th Congressional District nomination.
The nomination for the 5th District seat in the U.S. House came up for grabs when incumbent Republican Susan Brooks announced earlier this year she would not be seeking re-election.
Bales joins announced candidates Kent Abernathy, Micah Beckwith, Chuck Dietzen, Beth Henderson, Kelly Mitchell and Danny Niederberger in seeking the GOP nomination.
Democrats seeking the nomination include Jennifer Christie, Christina Hale, Andy Jacobs and 2018 candidate Dee Thornton.
Bales, 54, lived in the Meadowbrook area until he was 8 years old.
“I still have lots of friends in Anderson,” Bales said Wednesday.
This is his first attempt at elected office, and Bales said his position on the issues closely mirrors that of President Donald Trump.
“I decided to run because I’m seeing the country so divided,” Bales said. “The impeachment fiasco is potentially disenfranchising 64 million Americans. Myself included.”
He supports term limits for members of the U.S. Congress, stating if the president has term limits so should the members of the legislative body.
Bales said the one area he doesn’t agree with President Trump is on the proposed budget and the lack of discussion taking place on the growing national debt.
He supports the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes.
“It will do more good than harm,” Bales said. “It will also benefit Indiana farmers.”
He doesn’t know his chances of winning the nomination in the May primary election but is running to win.
Bales said he is devoting full-time to the campaign.
“A few candidates are already raising money,” he admitted.
Bales served 13 years in the U.S. Army and taught school for 15 years in the Indianapolis area.
