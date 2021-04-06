ANDERSON — After being closed for approximately one year because of the coronavirus pandemic, employees of the City of Anderson are returning to the city building.
There will be limited access to the public at all city-owned facilities starting on April 12.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced Monday a cautious modified opening of city-owned facilities for employees and the public.
Broderick is urging all city employees to receive the coronavirus vaccination.
Employees that voluntarily choose not to be vaccinated will not be granted paid time off and will be required to use sick and vacation time for work missed because of the coronavirus.
Employees of the Anderson City Utility Department reported back to work on Tuesday, resuming regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
The utility office will open to the public on Thursday.
Broderick’s modified executive order requires anyone entering a city-owned facility to wear masks and maintain social distancing. All employees will have their temperature checked on a daily basis.
It was announced that disconnection for non-payment of utility bills will start on Monday, April 12, with opportunities for residents to establish a payment plan to avoid disconnection.
Members of the public also will be subject to having their temperature taken when entering city-owned facilities.
No groups larger than 12 people at a time will be admitted into any walled area of a city facility.
Meeting rooms at the city building, other facilities and the Geater Center will not be open for non-governmental activities.
Broderick said all public meetings, which include the Anderson City Council, Anderson Board of Public Works, Anderson Plan Commission, Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals and Anderson Parks Board, will continue to be conducted via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.