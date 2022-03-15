ANDERSON — The Anderson Redevelopment Commission corrected an error in documents related to funding being provided to renovate the Lincolnshire Apartments.
The Redevelopment Commission voted Tuesday to amend a prior resolution to reflect that the actual amount being provided to Anderson Housing Authority for the renovation is $770,000.
Attorney Mike Austin said one document showed the amount of the bond issued through the Redevelopment Commission as $700,000
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the bond has already been sold and the Housing Authority can draw down on the funds.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Housing Authority, asked how long after invoices are submitted to the city of Anderson will the agency receive reimbursement.
Doug Whitham, city controller, said there was a problem with one invoice and that claims normally have to be approved by the Redevelopment Commission at its monthly meetings.
He said that because the commission already approved the funding, the invoices can be paid without the commission’s approval.
“There should not be a long delay before reimbursement is made to the Housing Authority.”
Townsend said there was a lack of communication and that it’s important that contractors on the project be paid in a reasonable amount of time.
Richard Symmes, president of the Redevelopment Commission, said if reimbursement hasn’t been made within two weeks that he would check on the payment.
The plan is to renovate the four-story brick apartment building, built in 1927 on the northeast corner of 12th and Lincoln streets.
Garrison Frazier, an Indianapolis-based company, is partnering with the Anderson Housing Authority on the project.
Currently there are 40 studio apartments, but the proposal is to create 21 one-bedroom apartments and seven studio apartments.
A fitness center, community room and office is planned for the first floor.
Townsend previously said the project will cost an estimated $2 million.
The Anderson Housing Authority will manage the property along with Westwood Manor and Abbott Apartments, she said.
In other business: The Redevelopment Commission approved a new mowing contract for one year with Select Lawn at a cost of $34,155.
That includes a 15% increase in the contract, which has not increased in four years.
Select Lawn will be paid $4,900 to remove debris from a vacant lot owned by the Redevelopment Commission to the west of the Italpollina facility along Pitt Street.
