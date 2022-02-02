ANDERSON — Because of a problem with compliance in advertising for bids last year, the Anderson Parks & Recreation Board is restarting the process to purchase new golf carts.
Last November, the Park Board received two bids for the purchase of 55 golf carts equipped with GPS for Grandview Municipal Golf Course.
The Park Board met Tuesday and is waiting for City Attorney Paul Podlejski to draw up the specifications to advertise requests for proposals.
He explained the advertisement last year did not meet the statutory requirements for the legal advertising.
Jama Donovan, superintendent of the Parks & Recreation Department, said with the delay the city might not receive the new golf carts until June 2023.
Kenny Davenport, a board member, said the delay in purchasing the new electric golf carts is costing the Park Department gasoline and maintenance costs.
“We need to get this done and not wait until two months to receive proposals,” he said. “We have been pushing this back for six months.”
Davenport said one of the bids received in November didn’t comply with the advertised specifications.
Last year, Donovan said the new golf carts could be programmed so they can only be used on the paved paths, preventing damage to the greens.
Donovan announced that the revitalization work at Mays Park has been completed.
She said Anderson Mayor Thomas J. Broderick Jr. will set a date for a ribbon-cutting to mark the $2.2 million revitalization of the park at West Tenth Street and Madison Avenue.
The revitalization work includes a splash pad, playground, two refurbished tennis courts, four pickleball courts, walking trail, new restrooms and skate park improvements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.