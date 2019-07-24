ANDERSON — The daughter of Mona Joslin Davis is accused of killing her mother.
Davis was reported missing by a co-worker after she disappeared for several weeks. Her body was later found concealed inside her Anderson apartment on June 20.
Her daughter, Bonnie Katherine Joslin, 34, was charged with murder Wednesday.
"It was a criminal investigation that was a team effort," said Anderson Police Department Chief Tony Watters. "They worked diligently and tirelessly to bring the suspect to justice. They have an extremely high rate of solvability and I wouldn’t expect anything less in this case or any other."
Joslin has been in police custody since June 20, the day her mother's body was found. She was arrested by Anderson police on an unrelated charge of auto theft.
Davis, 53, was reported missing on June 18 by her co-worker, Nicole Mitchell.
She said Davis was last seen alive June 5 and reported her friend missing after asking her employer at the Indiana Department of Transportation to request a welfare check, which APD did on June 12.
Mitchell said she was told Anderson police went inside the apartment at least twice after she reported Davis missing.
APD spokesman Joel Sandefur told The Herald Bulletin Davis was not missing hours before her body was found. He said their investigation revealed Davis had cut ties with her family and friends and was relocating to Florida.
The Herald Bulletin reached out to Mitchell and Davis' family members after Joslin's arrest.
“I’m scared, I’m happy, hurt – every emotion you could feel at once,” Mitchell said when she learned Joslin was charged with murder. “I’ll be happier when she is convicted and justice is served. This is a long journey we are going on. I just want the whole truth to come out.”
Mitchell said people living at the apartments where Davis was living allegedly told friends they heard things at the time of her death.
“I just wish the people in Anderson – the ones that heard things when she was killed — would speak up and talk to the police,” she said. “Nothing is bringing Mona back. I just want to know why. What was more important than her life.
“That was the woman who brought her into this life.”
Davis’ sister, Michelle Myers, lives in Georgia, but was listed as the emergency contact for Davis at her place of employment. She was happy to learn about Joslin’s arrest.
“She even got on Mona’s Facebook and her Facebook and acted like she got in an argument with Mona to get her kids to disown her,” Myers said. “Mona was already dead and she was up there acting like they were into it. She was dead.”
Dallie Gipson, Davis’ niece, was overwhelmed by emotion when she learned about her cousin’s arrest.
“It’s awful,” Gipson said of what Joslin allegedly did to her mother.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said she is awaiting the return of toxicology testing and a final autopsy report on Davis. She said the cause of death remains under investigation.
Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.