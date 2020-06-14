ANDERSON — Reacting to the national and local protest movement against police brutality, the Anderson Police Department has banned the use of chokeholds by officers.
In response to a series of questions from The Herald Bulletin about police department policies and community engagement, Anderson Mayor Tom Broderick and Police Chief Jake Brown sent a joint statement to the newspaper last week and published the statement on the city's website.
"While we are still in the review process of our policies and procedures, we have determined that we are banning the use of chokeholds by police to restrain or control a suspect," a portion of the two-page statement read.
The mayor sent an additional statement Friday to the newspaper.
"We are fortunate to have not experienced the Minneapolis results that occurred at the time of Mr. Floyd’s arrest, but we want to make sure it is clear that the use of that type of force is not acceptable under those circumstances," Broderick said.
"While the tactic is not inherently deadly, the manner in which it was used in Mr. Floyd’s case was. ... We have many non-lethal methods available to our officers making this method unnecessary and inappropriate."
Bystanders caught on videotape the May 25 death of George Floyd, who repeatedly said "I can't breathe" as a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck, pinning him to the ground for nearly nine minutes. The officer was charged with murder; three other officers at the scene were charged, as well.
As millions of people have joined in Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the nation to protest police brutality and racial injustice, police departments have been reviewing and revising their protocols for suspect restraint.
A local community activist is pushing for further reform of the Anderson Police Department and related portions of city government.
Lindsay Brown, a candidate for the 3rd District seat on the Madison County Board of Commissioners, presented a proposed resolution to the Anderson City Council on Thursday.
The proposed resolution will be reviewed by attorney Rosemary Khoury, who serves as the council’s legal counsel.
No action was taken Thursday because not all nine members of the council had received an email copy of the resolution submitted by Brown. The council is expected to consider adoption of the resolution at its next meeting, on July 9.
Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes, D-at large, said she would sponsor the resolution.
Brown said that, with the public outcry over the death of Floyd, many communities are taking steps to monitor police activities.
“Anderson is no different than other cities,” he said. “I’m not saying we have a lot of bad police officers, but there is a concern.”
In addition to an executive order against chokeholds, the proposed resolution calls for the following:
• The purchase and use at all times of body cameras by officers on duty.
• The reestablishment of the Social Status of Black Males Committee with new leadership and adequate funding.
• Empowerment of the Civilian Review Board to review complaints against police officers and make recommendations to the Anderson Board of Public Safety. Currently, the Civilian Review Board has the authority to review complaints against city employees and make a recommendation to the City Council.
• A database cataloging officers' use of force.
• More diverse hiring practice in all departments, and composition of committees to mirror community demographics. According to the city-data website, in 2017 the population of Anderson included 14.5% African Americans and 5.5% Hispanics.
Broderick has not yet commented on Brown's resolution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.