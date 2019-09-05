ANDERSON — A man accused of robbing a local gas station was located less than a mile from the gas station in a Taco Bell parking lot within hours of the report.
Tyrone Davis, 47, of Anderson, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of robbery.
Anderson police were dispatched to the Get Go, 5828 S. Scatterfield Road, at 12:08 a.m. for an armed robbery, Maj. Joel Sandefur said.
“The suspect, who we now know as Tyrone Davis, demanded money from the cash register,” he said. “She believed he was armed.”
Sandefur did not disclose the amount of money taken during the robbery.
He said the woman provided officers with a physical description of the suspect along with the clothing he was wearing.
“He fled the store in a northeasterly direction,” said Sandefur. “Our officers located a man fitting that description walking in the Taco Bell parking lot. He had money on him – not a large amount.”
Sandefur said when Davis was taken into custody he did not have the exact amount of money on him that was taken during the robbery, but he “matched the description of the person in the robbery and later he was identified that he was the person who committed the robbery.”
He said it was not clear from a probable cause affidavit if all the stolen money was recovered when Davis was arrested.
