ANDERSON — Anderson police are continuing their investigation in the death of Arneshia Fuller, 28, of Anderson, who was shot and killed at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Forkner Street.
Fuller was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m. at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital, Madison County Coroner Danielle Dunnichay Noone said. Noone said preliminary findings indicated that Fuller died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and her death was ruled a homicide.
Several family members and friends were gathered Monday morning at a memorial vigil for Fuller in the area where the shooting happened.
A woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said Monday that she heard an argument between Fuller and a man when she heard two gunshots.
She said Fuller and the man were standing outside her truck and the man left the scene traveling north.
Fuller’s cousin Latoya Toney said she had no idea what happened.
“She was funny,” Toney said. “She will be missed.”
Another woman, identified as Cruz, said she knew Fuller for about a year.
“She stayed out of trouble,” she said. “She was a good person and always had a smile on her face. She would help anyone and loved everyone.”
Several witnesses were questioned by Anderson police but no arrests had been made, according to an Anderson Police Department press release.
The press release indicated that detectives are following up several leads that have developed since the shooting.
Anyone with information can call the APD Criminal Investigation Division at 765-648-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
