ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has received approval to hire four new officers.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved hiring the officers, who will begin training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy next month.
Those hired are:
Elijah Arnold, 22, a 2017 graduate of Elwood High School and a member of the Indiana National Guard.
Brayden Gilbert, 25, a 2015 graduate of Frankton High School who is married with two children.
Abigail Leath, 23, a graduate of Fishers High School and a 2021 graduate of Ball State University with a bachelor's degree in science.
Grant Newton, 26, a 2014 graduate of Heritage Christian High School who is married.
Chief Jake Brown said the department has hired 25 new officers this year.
Currently the Anderson Police Department has 104 members and is budgeted for 110.
“This is not an easy time to become a police officer,” said Mike McKinley, chairman of the Board of Public Safety. “But it's still an honorable profession.”
The board approved several changes in APD's general orders, which are the department's .policies.
Brown said that included making the body and in-car camera temporary policy issued earlier this year into a permanent one.
He said when the special order was issued, the Safety Board had one year to review or change the general order
The BodyWorn camera technology was purchased by the city of Anderson last December. It utilizes artificial intelligence to create situational awareness and offers features like a two-minute buffer, which allows for two minutes of video before a camera is turned on to be saved in each recording, as well as several automatic recording triggers designed to remove the officer’s burden to turn on the camera.
The system will turn the camera on anytime an officer:
- is within 528 feet of a dispatched run
- draws a handgun from its holster
- engages in jostled movement, such as during a fight
- activates lights and/or sirens in the car
- unlocks the shotgun rack
Cameras also can be activated by computer-aided dispatch calls for service.
The system also has a feature, known as Officer Down, which notifies all cars in a district that an officer needs immediate assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.