ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has received approval to hire two new officers.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved hiring Lance Blossom and Alexander Wagner as police officers.
Both must complete the APD Field Training program, which Sgt. John Baysinger oversees.
Blossom, 36, is a graduate of Highland High School and Ivy Tech Community College.
He has 10 years of law enforcement experience with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, with five as a detective.
Wagner, 30, also graduated from Highland High School and has five years of law enforcement experience with the Chesterfield Police Department.
Last December, Anderson hired four new police officers.
APD hired a total fo 25 new officers in 2021.
Currently the Anderson Police Department has 104 members and is budgeted for 110.
In other business, the Safety Board approved an APD request to dispose of 11 vehicles that are no longer operable.
