ANDERSON – An Anderson police officer rescued a local woman from a Sunday fire that destroyed a home on West Eighth Street.
Officer Joe Todd was on patrol about 9 p.m. when he noticed smoke coming from the house in the 100 block of West Eighth.
According to Anderson Police Department Major Joel Sandefur, Todd contacted dispatch and then went to determine whether anyone was inside the residence.
He witnessed a 59-year-old woman standing on the front porch, with the door open and the house continuing to burn.
When Todd asked the woman if there was anyone else inside, she went back inside. The five-year veteran ran into the house and pulled the distraught woman back outside.
Todd gathered the woman by both arms and moved her from the house and onto the front porch before getting her into the front yard and away from danger, Sandefur said.
Sandefur said the woman continued to struggle in an attempt to break away from Todd, who kept her from re-entering the house.
The APD administrative staff is reviewing and assessing Todd’s actions and considering him and other officers for potential commendations.
Anderson Fire Chief Dave Cravens said firefighters, dispatched at 8:58 p.m., arrived to find the front room fully engulfed in flames.
Four engine companies and a ladder truck responded, and firefighters were on the scene for about six hours, Cravens said.
The woman was transported by police to Community Hospital Anderson with minor burns on her hands, according to the fire chief.
He said the cause the fire is believed to be accidental. He estimated damages at $80,000 and called the building a total loss.
“The firefighters did a great job in battling the fire in cold temperatures,” Cravens said.
