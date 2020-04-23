ANDERSON — A tip led to the arrest of two people wanted on warrants, but not before SWAT was called in to assist and Anderson police engaged in a standoff with officers.
Thomas Hopkins, 31, and Kenzie Landaker-Taylor, 25, both of Anderson, were arrested on failure to appear warrants on April 14, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Anderson Police Department.
Hopkins failed to appear for two separate cases. Both cases included felony charges including Level 5 felony battery by means of a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony felon carrying a handgun, Level 6 felony pointing a firearm at another, Level 6 felony possession of a narcotic drug, Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.
APD Maj. Joel Sandefur said officers received credible information that Hopkins and Landaker-Taylor were residing at a home in the first block of West 42nd Street address with two other people.
“When officers attempted to establish contact with Hopkins and Landaker-Taylor, neither Hopkins or Landaker-Taylor responded, after officers knocked and announced their intentions,” according to the press release.
Two other people who were also living in the home exited the residence while Hopkins and Landaker-Taylor remained inside, Sandefur said. Unable to persuade Hopkins and Landaker-Taylor to surrender and due to their criminal history, SWAT officers were called to assist with the arrest.
Negotiations to surrender took more than five hours and were conducted through both a public address system and a cellular telephone SWAT was able to toss into the garage of the home. Neighbors said they first noticed officers surrounding the home around 3 p.m., but the press release states the incident only took three hours to “resolve.”
“When these efforts failed to produce the surrender of Hopkins and Landaker-Taylor, SWAT introduced a chemical irritant into the house,” the press release states. “After a short period of time, officers were able to establish phone contact with Hopkins to broker a surrender.”
Around 8 p.m., both Hopkins and Landaker-Taylor surrendered without further incident, said Sandefur. Both remained incarcerated at the Madison County Jail on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.