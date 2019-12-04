ANDERSON – Anderson police are looking for a shooting victim related to a shooting reported during the early hours on Monday.
Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred about 1:46 a.m. near the intersection of East 23rd and Noble streets in Anderson, according to a press release by the Anderson Police Department.
Several gunshots were reported in the area and “four people were seen running wearing masks,” according to the press release.
About five minutes after investigating the call of gunfire, there was a report that a black male had been shot near the Salvation Army in the 1600 block of Main Street and the victim was attempting to leave the area in a pickup truck.
A pickup truck was located in the area where it was reported and there were “a number of bullet holes and a small amount of blood” in the vehicle, according to police. However, police say they were unable to locate a victim.
APD is requesting that anyone with information regarding the shooting or a shooting victim can call the department at 765-648-6775 or report the information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 765-649-8310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.