ANDERSON – Police are investigating a late-night Friday shooting near Meadowbrook.
A 20-year-old man from Anderson checked himself into a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper legs at 12:02 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department.
"Preliminary details show this as an isolated incident and may have taken place in the 200 block of West 38th Street," the press release states. "The investigation is ongoing at this time."
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.