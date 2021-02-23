ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department will open a new location Tuesday to administer the coronavirus vaccine.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety on Monday approved an agreement for city police to provide security at the Work One Building, 222 E. 10th St.
Jake Brown, chief of the Anderson Police Department, said the officers providing the security are signing up for voluntary overtime.
“This will not take officers off of patrol,” he said.
Brown said the Madison County Health Department is seeking grant funds to pay for the officers to provide security.
Safety Board member NiCale Rector asked what would happen if the grant funds are not received by the local health department.
“We have every reason to believe they will get the grant funding,” Brown said.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said the new site will get people vaccinated as quickly as possible.
Stephenie Grimes, Health Department administrator, said previously that Mustin Builders is allowing the use of the building at no cost to the county. She said the current plan is to use the space through the month of April.
Testing for the coronavirus will continue at the Health Department office, 206 E. Ninth St.
“The new location for vaccinations will provide plenty of parking and alleviate congestion of people waiting to be vaccinated,” Grimes said.
Currently, Madison County is receiving 2,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine weekly. Vaccinations are by appointment only.
Hours of operation for vaccinations are Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 2 to 7 p.m.; and Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New police officers hired
The Safety Board approved the hiring of two new officers by the Police Department.
Since Jan. 1, APD has hired nine officers, bringing the personnel count to 107. The department is budgeted for 110 officers.
Approval was given for the lateral transfer of Bryn Cavett, 28, from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He has five years of law enforcement experience and is planning to move to Anderson in the next few months.
The board also approved the hiring of Isaiah Thomas, 26, a 2013 graduate of Anderson High School and served six years in the Army National Guard.
Thomas will attend the satellite location of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Anderson starting March 15.
In other business, two house demolition contracts were awarded: Cox Recycling, $7,100, 2424 Delaware St., and to Fredericks, $8,550, 2444 Delaware St.
