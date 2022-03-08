ANDERSON — Nearly 90 women stood hand-in-hand around the perimeter of the Anderson Impact Center gymnasium on Tuesday, collectively asking their God to acknowledge the joys and sorrows the participants had written on index cards.
A few minutes earlier, they were inspired by a message delivered by retired Anderson University Provost Marie Morris.
“Behind every successful woman is not only a tribe of sisters but a God who loves her,” she told the women at the Women’s Community Prayer Breakfast.
The interracial, intergenerational event hosted by Kim Townsend of Anderson Housing Authority; Stephanie Moran of AU; and Sherry Peak-Davis of Anderson Impact Center marked International Women’s Day.
Morris, who was one of several speakers, encouraged the women to give themselves permission to start the day dancing and to end it crying, to invest in sisterhood by identifying three “sisters” and send them a note for being in their tribes, and to live an engaged life.
Women are on the front lines, excelling in spite of criticism and exclusion, Peak-Davis said.
“If ever there was a time to stand up, it is now. That is why we called you to this place today, so you know you are not alone,” she said. “I am excited to see how God is going to move us today.”
In her invocation, Tressina Jones, indeed, drew in the women of the world.
“Because this is International Women’s Day, we are going to remember them in our prayers, not only in Ukraine but also in Russia.”
Taking the podium, evangelist Marilyn Collier, who operates a weekly food giveaway Tuesdays on the Westside, received a standing ovation.
“We come to encourage. We come to empower. We come to elevate.”
Collier said women still have to fight men and their desire for control in order to fulfill the will of God.
“There are gonna be some fellas that don’t want us to make it. They want to be in charge.”
Mary Davis of the Anderson Housing Authority said she was excited to attend the event to network with some of the women who are in the current class of the Madison County Leadership Academy.
“It’s really a motivating thing for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.