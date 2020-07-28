ANDERSON — The City of Anderson is providing local small businesses with the opportunity to receive financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. announced Friday the city is allocating $164,223 from Anderson’s CARES Act funding for the program.
Broderick announced the Community Development Block Grant, Microenterprise and Economic Development Forgivable Loan Program
In a press release, Broderick noted that many locally owned and operated businesses have faced significant financial challenges as a result of the mandatory shutdowns and travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic.
The emergency fund is dedicated to reducing barriers to capital and to help sustain operations for locally owned Anderson businesses that have been affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
Eligible businesses will be provided a forgivable loan of up to $10,000.
Eligible businesses must meet one of the following criteria: be located in the downtown area; located in low- to moderate-income areas or those that serve low- to moderate-income neighborhoods and households; located in Businesses Opportunity Zones.
The businesses also must have been denied assistance through both the SBA Economic injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Payroll Protection Program Loan (PPP).
The program is targeting microenterprises of five employees or less; or small businesses with up to 25 full-time equivalent employees or less that have not received aid. Businesses that received PPP loans and can demonstrate 75% of those funds went toward payroll and still need supplementary funding are encouraged to apply.
“These funds will help provide a much-needed financial boost to local businesses who are still struggling to pay employees and keep their doors open,” Broderick said. “Over the last several weeks, I have talked directly with many of them and I understand their plight. I want to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them.”
Interested businesses should contact Lelia Kelley, director of the Anderson Community Development Department, at 648-6098 or email at lkelley@cityofanderson.com.
