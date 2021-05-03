ANDERSON — For the fifth consecutive year, the City of Anderson has been awarded a $1 million Community Crossings grant.
The 2021 award was announced last week by Gov. Eric Holcomb as part of the Community Crossings matching grant program.
Anderson will use the $1 million, which requires a 50% local match, for work on Cross Street from Raible Avenue to Rangeline Road.
The work includes the milling and repaving of Cross Street, the installation of handicap ramps at selected intersections, concrete curb, sidewalk and guardrail replacement and pavement markings.
Any remaining funds will be used to do similar work on Columbus Avenue from 38th Street to 46th Street.
The Anderson Board of Public Works will be advertising for bids for the work in the future.
“This is the fifth time Anderson has been awarded this highly competitive grant,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said in a press release. “The Community Crossing grants have been a tremendous asset to our infrastructure program.”
Last year, the city awarded a $1,426,062 contract to E&B Paving through the Community Crossings grant program to repave Raible Avenue from 38th Street to Cross Street.
The city received $1 million in 2017 to repave Eighth Street from Winding Way to Scatterfield Road.
In 2018, state matching funds in the amount of $1 million were used to repave 53rd Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Scatterfield Road.
Anderson used the $1 million state grant in 2019 to repave 38th Street from Scatterfield Road to Columbus Avenue and from Madison Avenue to the railroad tracks at Raible Avenue.
The funds also enabled the repaving of Broadway from School Street north to the intersection with Indiana 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.