ANDERSON — By a split vote, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission has pledged $20 million toward improvements to Athletic Park.
The ARC voted 3-2 Tuesday to adopt a resolution requested by Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. to begin the process to make improvements to the 34-acre site.
ARC members Richard Symmes, David Eicks and Kenny Davenport voted to pass the resolution, with Aspen Clemons and Danny McGhee voting no.
McGhee said he was concerned about voting on a resolution that they had received only 30 minutes prior to the meeting.
The Anderson City Council will have to approve the issuance of any bonds in the future.
Broderick said the ARC has created projects that have generated Tax Increment Financing (TIF) revenues for infrastructure improvements for traditional economic development projects.
“It’s important we be aggressive,” he said. “People are moving to Anderson and building new homes.”
He said state law allows the use of TIF revenues for quality-of-life projects, which have been used in cities throughout Indiana.
“It makes a community more attractive to others and encourages people to live in a community,” Broderick said.
Broderick said the estimated cost for the improvements is between $15 million and $18 million and would be financed through a bond not to exceed $20 million over 20 years.
He said the project would be completed in 2022.
Broderick said improvements to Athletic Park will make Anderson a regional draw.
“There are revenues available to sustain a project like this and still have funds available for other projects,” he said.
Keith Sattler with HWC Engineering presented a drawing of the proposed Athletic Park improvements, including an entry plaza and café, playgrounds, aquatics centers, rock climbing, performance stage and great lawn, and connections to existing trails.
The proposal includes a Ferris wheel, several different water features and playground areas designed for different age groups.
Clemons said she wondered how high on the list of priorities park improvements should be in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic when people are experiencing food shortages and the loss of jobs.
“How does this fit into a larger economic development plan?” she asked.
Broderick said the city has invested heavily in economic development projects and the Athletic Park improvements would attract other businesses to the area.
Clemons said the design for Athletic Park is beautiful but questioned it being a priority at the current time.
McGhee said the ARC and Broderick administration have to sell the idea to the community in the midst of the pandemic.
ARC member David Eicks said for years he has heard people say there is nothing to do in Anderson.
“There are a lot of people moving to Anderson,” he said. "This will be a regional draw.”
Broderick said the Athletic Park improvements would bring significant changes to the Park Place area to the east of the Eisenhower Bridge.
“This will help transform the area,” he said. “It will be an enhancement.”
Local business owner Shane Bivens said he believes the proposal is a statement on the city’s commitment to improving the quality of life for local residents.
