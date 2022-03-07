ANDERSON — With the lifting of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency COVID-19 emergency order, Anderson City Building has reopened.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. closed the building at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. It was open by appointment only.
Recently Broderick opened the utility and Anderson Municipal Development Department offices to the public to conduct business.
Broderick announced over the weekend that the City Building is now open to the public, and all public meetings will be conducted in-person instead of by Zoom.
Effective immediately, all future public meetings must be held in person pursuant to Indiana law, he said in an email to all employees and elected officials.
“Therefore, all Boards, Commissions, and our Anderson City Council will be required to conduct their meetings in person at the Anderson City Hall (or other properly advertised location) and appropriate public notice and notice to the media, as required by law, must be given timely and with the detail required by the Indiana Open Door law,” Broderick said.
As a result of the requirement to meet in person, the scheduled Anderson Redevelopment Commission meeting Tuesday has been postponed.
The Anderson Board of Public Works will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 503 of the City Building.
The Anderson City Council meeting will start at 6 p.m. Thursday in the City Building.
The council's chamber is being updated to accommodate future meetings, so council meetings will be in the auditorium pending completion of the updates.
“In short, this means effectively immediately we will conduct future public meetings in the manner that they were conducted prior to the breakout of COVID-19,” Broderick said.
Temperature-taking devices are available for voluntary use, as well as hand sanitizer and masks.
Please do not come if you are sick or experiencing COVID-19 or flulike symptoms.
