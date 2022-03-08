ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools will expand COVID-19 hazard pay stipends to more staffers and reduce the number of teachers needed to take retirements buyouts.
The board voted unanimously to accept Superintendent Joe Cronk’s proposals Tuesday evening.
The staff members being added to the COVID stipends list will be food service workers, paraeducators and staff paid through the 21st Century grant, if they meet the qualifications.
When the teacher contract was ratified in the fall, only teachers and administrative staff were eligible for the stipend.
To qualify, the newly eligible staffers must have worked the last day of the 2020-2021 school year, the first day of the 2021-2022 school year and still be employed with ACS as of March 4, 2022.
Additionally, the board accepted a smaller minimum number of teachers needed to fulfill the retirement buyout.
For the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years, up to 40 teachers per year who are eligible for retirement are able to receive a $20,000 stipend put into their 401 (A) plan.
When the contract was ratified, the minimum number of teachers needed to retire was 27. If that number was not reached, the buyout would be rescinded.
Cronk proposed the number be reduced to 21, as that was the number of retirement letters received.
Both Cronk and Jeff Barranco, the board’s vice president, made clear that this is not a precedent-setting vote and that the minimum number of teachers needed next year will remain 27.
“We (paraeducators) just want to say thank you for recognizing that we deserve as much as the teachers and other staff that have already received it (stipend), so we appreciate that,” said April Williams.
The board also:
•heard updates from Jason Neal, director of Anderson High School D26 career center, about new initiatives. Neal is working on offering opportunities for students to earn post-secondary credentials from Ivy Tech while in high school.
•approved accepting a bid of $589,702 to add air conditioning in the Highland Middle School gym.
