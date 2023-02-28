INDIANAPOLIS — Former Anderson Community Schools food services bookkeeper Carla Burke was sentenced Monday to 28 months in federal prison after an audit found she redirected $976,773 in vendor payments to herself.
Burke, 63, was also ordered by U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon to reimburse the stolen money to the school district and pay the IRS $141,109 for filing false income tax returns.
“I am disappointed and ashamed in myself in getting to this point,” Burke told Hanlon.
She acknowledged she had a gambling addiction, saying, “I needed funds to support my addiction, and food services became the source.”
She added, “All of the money was spent on gambling. Some days, I would spend eight hours at the casino.”
The case was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana because it also involved IRS tax reporting because she failed to report income on her tax returns.
In September, Burke signed an agreement with the U.S. district attorney’s office to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and four counts of filing false income tax returns.
She could have received up to 20 years in prison for the more serious charge of wire fraud; federal prosecutors agreed to recommend a low sentence.
She also could have been fined up to $250,000 for wire fraud but got no fine.
Hanlon said Burke had a high level of culpability but also considered her age and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in the sentencing. Hanlon also noted that the theft lasted five years.
Burke attended the sentencing in a wheelchair and was breathing with the aid of an oxygen supply.
She is to report to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons at a future date. Upon her eventual release, she will face three years of supervision.
Anderson Community Schools Corp. hired Burke in 1998 and named her food service department bookkeeper Oct. 2, 2006. She was responsible for maintaining the financial records for the school lunch fund extracurricular account. She retired Oct. 10, 2019.
A State Board of Accounts audit, requested by the corporation and released in June 2022, specifically sought reimbursement of $1.1 million from Burke.
The amount included unauthorized transactions totaling $976,773.29, penalties and interest of $20,109.64 and audit costs of $121,442.33. The state audit covered 2014 through 2019.
Zachary A. Myers, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, previously said that instead of submitting legitimate vendor expenses, Burkeissued about 312 checks to herself from ACS totaling $976,773.29.
To conceal the theft, Myers said, Burke falsified records to appear that payments were made to ACS vendors. Burke then used the stolen funds for her own personal expenditures, including gambling at several casinos.
Burke also failed to report about $225,381 in income she derived from the scheme on her tax returns and lied to federal agents when questioned about her illegal conduct, Myers said.
After the state audit was released last June, Burke’s husband filed for divorce July 27; it was granted in September.
In 2008, the couple filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy. At the time, Burke had been a school bookkeeper earning a monthly income of $2,563 or $18,504 in 2008, according to the federal filing, and a monthly mortgage of $1,065. The case was closed in April 2013.
Monday, she said that illness from a stroke, COPD and skin cancer had affected her personal life to the point she experienced grief.
It was during the 2013-2014 school year that unauthorized transactions were initially made from the school lunch fund extracurricular account, state auditors reported.
In part, state auditors found, “Bank statements and cancelled checks were not reviewed, so school corporation officials were not aware that cancelled checks or check images were not being provided by the bank."
Beginning in 2014, checks required dual signatures, however, with one of the signatures being Burke's.
She also prepared, filed and paid the department's federal and state payroll withholding taxes, which included the remittance of both the employees' and employer's portions, according to the state audit.
In previous audits, the State Board of Accounts found deficiencies in the food account.
In response to a 2021 audit, Amber Swinehart, ACS food service director since 2019, wrote that the district had implemented a plan to correct previous bookkeeping errors.
“In previous years, there was a significant lack of internal controls being implemented within the food service department, which was further exacerbated by the use of an outdated financial system that allowed vendors to be changed immediately before checks were printed,” she wrote.
Under a revamped system implemented in 2019, managers check in deliveries. The district’s purchasing clerks match invoices against delivery receipts.
Although claims went through ACS' then-chief financial officer and the school board for approval, the food service department requests copies of canceled checks from the bank. Checks are then to be compared monthly, with the food service director signing off on them.