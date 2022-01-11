ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools has received two of three expected grants from the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief Fund. ESSER provides funding to schools through the American Rescue Plan to address issues related to COVID-19.
At Tuesday night’s school board meeting, Superintendent Joe Cronk reviewed what ACS has spent the allocated money on thus far.
Cronk noted that ACS has received the first two grants, and the district is applying for the third grant and determining where to allocate funds. He said $26.6 million has been set aside for the district in the third ESSER grant.
“We’ve not received that money. That’s the amount of money that has been allocated to us,” Cronk said, noting that the district first must file the grant forms and have the allocations approved before money is dispersed.
The first ESSER grant ACS received, in March 2020, helped in purchasing supplies necessary for virtual learning. The district previously did not have the technology to supply every student with a device for full-time virtual learning. The first ESSER grant let the districts fill in those gaps by purchasing Chromebooks, laptops, iPads, Wi-Fi boxes and device accessories. It also let the district purchase necessary personal protection equipment and cleaning supplies.
In addition to purchasing necessities, part of the grant was used to fund after-school tutoring and to expand counseling services.
In November, the board approved COVID-19 hazard stipends for certified staff that had been employed during the pandemic. Cronk said that some of the stipends will be funded through the second ESSER grant.
That second grant also aided the district in updating teacher and student computers and installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning units.
For the third grant, ACS expects to be awarded $26.6 million based on its Title I allocation.
ACS plans on using the funding to address learning loss, aid staff development and support and update safety and technology infrastructure — the third grant’s three goals.
ACS plans on allocating funds to more tutoring resources and activities to address needs of low-income students, children with disabilities, students learning English as a second language, children in foster care, those who experience homelessness and minorities.
To aid with staff development and support, ACS plans to offer staff more stipends and compensation. In addition, it will pay for the courses needed for 25 teachers with emergency special education licenses to qualify to take the exam to get a regular special ed license.
ACS will also use money from the third grant to hire 14 more elementary paraeducators to aid in the classroom.
Lastly, ACS will allocate funds for pandemic-related safety training and materials, cleaning supplies and PPE, planning for long-term school closures and new Chromebooks or other needed technology.
Additionally, ACS hopes to allocate funds for a COVID-19 stipend or incentive to staff or students who receive their vaccination and booster.
The district has an online public survey which seeks aking suggestions about how to allocate funds from the third grant. The survey is at https://bit.ly/3r6GuVf.
The school district previously collected opinions about how to allocate funds from the first two grants, and they successfully addressed four out of the top five suggestions, according to Cronk.
The board also:
- elected officers for 2022. Re-elected were Patrick Hill (president), Jeff Barranco (vice president) and Holly Renz (secretary). Carrie Bale was elected assistant secretary; she previously served on the board.
- heard public comments addressing concern over the transfer of Pam Jackson, a third grade teacher who previously taught at Anderson Elementary School and was moved to Eastside Elementary.
- heard from Anderson Federation of Teachers President, Randy Harrison, who announced that culinary arts students will prepare the appetizers, food and beverages for Anderson’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration Monday.
The board will next meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 in the ACS Administration Building.
