Anderson Community Schools district is returning to e-learning for Tuesday, Jan. 11, because of the high number of employee absences due to COVID-19, ACS announced on its Facebook page Monday evening.
ACS will evaluate the situation on a day-by-day basis, said Brad Meadows, director of district and community engagement at ACS.
E-learning assignments will be available by 10 a.m., and teachers will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer student questions.
If another e-learning day is needed, Meadows said ACS will communicate that to families as soon as possible.
As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, the board meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday will still be in person at the ACS administration building. Meetings are also live-streamed on ACS' Facebook page.
Since ACS has returned from winter break, there have been a number of staff outages at a few schools.
Last Thursday, a social media post by an active community member said Anderson High School had 18 teachers out and that there were classes crammed in the auditorium.
Meadows said Thursday that there was not a lot of truth to this statement. Meadows said that while there were a number of teachers out, most classes had been covered by a substitute. There were a couple classes in the library and auditorium.
Friday, some students said that an abundance of classes were still being held in the auditorium.
On Monday, Anderson Intermediate School had the principal, both assistant principals, eight teachers, one data coach and one paraeducator out.
According to the ACS COVID-19 tracker, for the week ending Jan. 7, there were 28 ACS employees who tested positive for COVID-19. This is the highest number of positive staff cases the district has reported since the beginning of the school year.
That same week, there were 66 students who tested positive. This is the second-highest number of positive student cases, just behind 70 cases for the week ending Aug. 13.
“Like many school districts, we have had a higher number of staff and student absences since returning from holiday break,” Meadows said in a Monday email to the Herald Bulletin.
Due to the increased spread of COVID-19 in Madison County, ACS still has a mask mandate in place and has increased cleaning and sanitation efforts. It also has reinforced social distancing since returning from winter break.
“Due to a lack of COVID-19 testing available, at the direction of the Indiana State Department of Health, we have instructed staff and students to remain home (if they) have tested positive or have any COVID-19 like symptoms,” Meadows said in his email.
Meadows said ACS understands the strain that e-learning days can place on students and families, so it is working to continue having classes in person whenever possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.