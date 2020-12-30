ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools will enter 2021 in the same all-virtual instruction status that it ended the semester with in 2020.
ACS interim Superintendent Joe Cronk announced the decision Wednesday after the Indiana State Department of Health moved Madison County into red status because of a surge in COVID-19 that started early in the fall. That surge increased over the Thanksgiving break and is expected to remain high following the winter break because of holiday gatherings.
“We will assess the week of the 11th as we see how COVID goes,” he said.
ACS uses data from the state as well as the Madison County Health Department to determine its status on a weekly basis. The decision is intended not only to keep students and staff safe but also is partially driven by teachers absences and substitute availability because of the number of people who test positive.
Though instruction remains virtual, teachers are expected to report to their buildings, Cronk said in an email to staff.
Officials with other area schools and districts, including Elwood Community Schools, Madison-Grant United School Corp. and Liberty Christian School, said they plan to start the second semester next week with in-person instruction.
Each district has its own version of a reentry plan that dictates how officials make decisions about in-person education. ACS has made districtwide decisions week to week based on community spread reported by the county health department, but other districts have taken a classroom-by-classroom and building-by building approach.
