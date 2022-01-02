ANDERSON — The city of Anderson is seeking a $12.5 million grant to begin the process of constructing a frontage road along Interstate 69 to Pendleton.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said if the federal government approves the grant, it will be used for land acquisition and design work.
“There could be some federal infrastructure funding available,” Broderick said. “The project would be completed in phases.”
He explained that $2 million was earmarked for the project in the past to be used for preliminary design work.
The cost of the project is expected to exceed $30 million.
The current concept is to extend 67th Street west to Layton Road and then to Ind. 38 leading into Pendleton to eventually include a four-lane highway with 10-foot walking trails on both sides of the road.
As proposed, 400 South will be widened from Layton Road north to between 475 West and 525 West, then go south to Ind. 38, which is to the west of Pine Lakes at exit 219 on I-69.
The total project length is 3.88 miles, with 2.69 miles within Anderson’s city limits and 1.19 miles in Pendleton. Anderson will be responsible for the portion from Layton Road to old Ind. 132 and Pendleton from old Ind. 132 to Ind. 38.
Broderick said the original plan was to extend 73rd Street in Anderson to connect with Ind. 38 leading into Pendleton, but a
change became necessary with the construction of the NTN Drive Shaft and NKT plants along 73rd Street.
“We want the design to disrupt the current property owners as little as possible,” Broderick said of the area that is predominately used for farming.
“There is a good partnership with Pendleton and Fall Creek Township,” he said. “There is a concern about increased traffic in the Pendleton area as new housing is developed.”
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, previously said the project is aligned with the city’s comprehensive plan.
“It is a priority,” he said of the project. “The Flagship Enterprise Center has less than 200 acres available for development without extending the road.”
