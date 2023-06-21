ANDERSON — Anderson police took a 28-year-old man into custody Wednesday afternoon after two teenagers suffered gunshot wounds.
Police responded at 3:25 p.m. to a shooting in the 2200 block of Columbus Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered the teens had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to an Anderson hospital for treatment and remained in stable condition Wednesday night.
Preliminary details, according to police, indicate that a man began shooting at the juveniles while they were walking southbound on Columbus Avenue.
During the investigation, officers received information that the alleged suspect was possibly in the 1800 block of East 32nd Street.
Officers found the suspect in the area and arrested him without incident. The suspect's name was not released by police Wednesday.
The case has been assigned to the APD's Criminal Investigations Division.