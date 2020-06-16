ANDERSON — The Anderson Symphony Orchestra announced its 53rd season will begin according to plan in September, though the annual A Little Night Music outdoor concert has been pushed back to Sept 3.
The orchestra will practice social distancing and other safety precautions when it opens back up, including allowing only 50% attendance to the orchestra, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the forgoing of handing out program books.
Season ticket holders will not be pressured to renew their tickets this year if they do not feel comfortable, executive director Dana Stone said. Holders can also skip a year or just buy for individual concerts, and their seats will not be given to anyone else this year.
“We want people to feel confident in buying, that they’re not going to lose their money if we don’t present a concert, if it’s postponed or if they get sick themselves,” Stone said.
Stone said that contingency plans have been made should a second wave of coronavirus hit in the fall. The orchestra does not have programming for February, which is something it has never done before. This is in place so that if an event must be canceled, it can be rescheduled for February.
“We wanted to build in a little bit of flexibility,” Stone said.
The orchestra’s office is not open for regular hours yet, so Stone encourages people who want to purchase tickets to do so over phone or email. Stone is excited to be able to begin the 53rd season of the orchestra, because while watching live music online is nice, for her nothing compares to hearing and watching musical performances in person.
“Listening to the radio is great, even some of these live concerts on TV,” Stone said. “But it’s not the same as experiencing something in the same space, and there is something really special about the work we do.”
