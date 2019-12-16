ANDERSON — A teenager, arrested on a warrant issued in November for a robbery, appeared for an initial hearing Monday.
Darian Jamel Turner, 18, of Anderson is charged on suspicion of Level 5 felony robbery. He appeared for an initial hearing before Madison County Magistrate Kevin Eads.
Police requested a warrant for Turner after questioning two people allegedly with him during a reported robbery on May 3, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Scott Sanderson of the Anderson Police Department.
Turner is accused of breaking into cars on the south side of Anderson and in the Village of Madison Apartment Complex, Sanderson wrote. During one incident the suspect is accused of a confrontation with a guy who was sleeping in a vehicle near the 4300 block of Wolf Paw Lane.
According to Sanderson, two other people said they were with Turner when the confrontation took place. The witnesses told police that Turner opened a truck door, saw the guy inside sleeping and slammed the door before they all “took off running and hid in the dark between the apartments,” Sanderson wrote.
At some point all three decided to return to the man in the car and rob him, according to the affidavit. Turner and another man grabbed the guy and went through his pockets as the victim began screaming and trying to get away, according to the affidavit.
The victim was struck in the head with a flashlight at least once because he fought against the men, according to the affidavit.
