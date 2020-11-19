ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has filed murder charges against an Anderson 17-year-old.
Local police arrested Kyrell Cole, 1900 block of Rosewood Drive, Friday on a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the Oct. 29 shooting death of Quincy Malone, 25.
Cole was arrested last Friday by Anderson police. The prosecutor’s office was given 72 hours to file formal charges. He is being detained at the Madison County juvenile detention facility and has been charged as an adult.
Police were dispatched to the northeast corner of 21st and Morton streets on Oct. 29 and discovered Malone lying on the floor inside the front door.
Cole was interviewed by detectives Trent Chamberlain and Josh Senseney on Nov. 12 after his name was mentioned as a possible suspect.
According to a police probable cause affidavit, Cole said he and Damareyon Robinson went to Malone’s house to smoke marijuana. Cole told police that a subject wearing a bright orange mask opened the front door and Cole immediately ran to the back of the house.
Cole, who denied that he was in possession of a handgun, said he heard five or six shots, police reported.
During the investigation, police received a video that Cole had posted on a Snapchat account. The video showed him driving a blue Pontiac that had been towed by police after the shooting, according to the affidavit.
Cole told police he paid $20 for the use of the vehicle. Inside the Pontiac, police found an orange ski mask.
A witness confirmed that Cole was near the back door at the time of the shooting, and APD determined several shots had been exchanged with Malone.
The witness stated Cole wanted to trade guns with Malone and at some point Cole opened the front door and didn’t close it. The witness said a male subject came through the door and Robinson stood up and pointed a gun at Malone.
APD determined several shots were exchanged from the couch where Malone was sitting, and the shots went through the kitchen wall where Cole was standing.
During the interview with police, Cole nodded yes to questions about whether he had a gun and had shot at Malone, according to the affidavit.
Police said they believe Robinson has fled to Alabama.
The investigation determined the person entering the house through the front door did not fire a weapon.
Police believed several shots were fired from the couch to the back door. Cole repeatedly stated he was the only person to exit through the back door, the affidavit said.
