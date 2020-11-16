ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office has been given 72 hours to file charges against a 17-year-old suspect in a homicide investigation.
Anderson police arrested Kyrell Cole, 1900 block of Rosewood Drive, Anderson, on Friday on a preliminary charge of murder in conjunction with the Oct. 29 shooting death of Quincy Malone, 25.
Cole is being detained at the Madison County juvenile detention facility and has been charged as an adult.
Police were dispatched to the northeast corner of 21st and Morton streets on Oct. 29 and found Malone lying on the floor inside the front door of the house. Malone died Oct. 30 during surgery at an Indianapolis hospital, a police spokesman said.
Cole was interviewed by Anderson Police Department detectives Trent Chamberlain and Josh Senseney on Nov. 12 after his name was mentioned as a possible suspect.
According to police, Cole said he and Damareyon Robinson went to Malone’s house to smoke marijuana. Cole told police that a person wearing a bright orange mask opened the front door and Cole immediately ran to the back of the house.
Cole said he heard five or six shots and denied that he was in possession of a handgun.
During their investigation, police received a video that Cole posted on a Snapchat messenging app account of him driving a blue Pontiac that had been towed by police on the night of the shooting.
Cole said he paid $20 for the use of the vehicle and located inside the car was an orange ski mask.
A witness confirmed that Cole was near the back door and Anderson police determined several shots were exchanged by Malone.
The witness stated Cole wanted to trade guns with Malone and, at some point, Cole opened the front door and didn’t close it. The witness said a male subject came through the door and Robinson stood up and allegedly pointed a gun at Malone.
Police determined several shots were exchanged from the couch where Malone was sitting through the kitchen wall where Cole was standing.
During the interview, according to the police affidavit, Cole nodded yes to questions that he had a gun and was shooting at Malone.
Police believe that Robinson has fled to Alabama.
The investigation determined that the person entering the house through the front door did not fire a weapon.
According to the police affidavit, authorities believe several shots were fired from the couch toward the back door where Cole repeatedly stated he was the only person to exit through the back door.
