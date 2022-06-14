ANDERSON — The city of Anderson has accepted a privately funded sanitary sewer into the city’s wastewater system.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday voted to accept the sanitary sewer paid for by residents along Holden Drive.
City Engineer Matt House said plans for the construction of the sewer were approved by the city before and after the work was completed.
House said the sewer cost $10,574, and that each homeowner tapping into the sewer would pay $1,057 of the cost.
The board also approved the sale of a vacant lot in the 1500 block of Sherman Street to local resident Jimmie Johnson for $2,500.
The property, north of Johnson’s property, was owned by Anderson Community Development Department. The possible sale was advertised for adjacent property owners to submit a purchasing bid.
Johnson was the only adjacent property owner to submit a bid and has plans to construct a garage on the property.
The board approved the purchase of a Dodge truck by Anderson Water Department for $54,513 through the state bidding process.