ANDERSON — Through an extension of the Blight Elimination Program, the city of Anderson will be able to demolish at least 32 properties in 2020.
The Anderson Community Development Corp., or ACDC, on Thursday approved an amended agreement with the state to continue as the program’s community partner with the state of Indiana.
Trinna Davis of the Anderson Municipal Development Department said the state has extended the federally funded Blight Elimination Program through Nov. 2, 2020.
Davis said the state has agreed to return 32 properties to the city’s program that were removed in 2015 because the Anderson program got off to a slow start in demolishing residential properties.
“The milestones weren’t met,” she explained of the start of the program during the administration of former Mayor Kevin Smith.
Lelia Kelley, director of the Anderson Community Development Department, said there was a period of time at the start of the program where properties were not being demolished.
“We were playing catch-up to show the program had value,” she said. “They didn’t offer every community an extension. Anderson was included.”
Davis said the state has approved the demolition of those 32 properties and any additional ones the city can demolish through surplus funds through the program.
The program pays $18,000 to demolish a house with a crawl space and $25,000 for a property with a basement which includes three years of maintenance costs at $1,000 per year.
Davis said if all the demolition costs are below the budgeted amount the funds can be used for the removal of additional properties.
Kevin Sulc, chairman of the ACDC, said the organization closed on 20 properties last year. When the properties are sold, the remaining money is returned to the Blight Elimination Program.
In other business: The ACDC board gave approval to Sulc to negotiate with First Church of the Nazarene to consider donating two properties on Jackson Street to the church.
The church is interested in obtaining 2439 Jackson St. and 2504 Jackson St.
Sulc said the church intends to open a community center on the site and is awaiting approval from the Anderson Plan Commission at the January meeting.
The board voted to consider a donation to the church depending on the final project plans.
The board approved negotiations with potential buyers for properties at 1700 Main St. and 1609 Louise St.
