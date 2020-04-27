ANDERSON — After he served more than 15 years of a 110-year prison sentence on charges of murder and eight years after the charges were dropped, Walter Goudy has settled his federal lawsuit against the city of Anderson and the state of Indiana and will collect $1.4 million, city officials said Monday.
Under the settlement, the 51-year-old Indianapolis man will receive $1 million from the city and $400,000 from the state, according to a press release from city attorney Paul Podlejski. The suit had been filed in the United States Federal Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
“The city’s determination to settle was made solely upon consideration of certain economic factors, including the uncertainty and potential costs of continuing to defend the litigation,” Podlejski wrote. “The settlement does not represent in any respects an admission of liability as to the merits of the case.”
Also named in Goudy’s lawsuit were former Anderson police detective Steve Napier and Rodney Cummings, then an Anderson detective who investigated the case. After he was elected Madison County prosecutor, Cummings prosecuted Goudy.
Authorities accused Goudy of the shooting death of Marvin McCloud on Oct. 2, 1993.
McCloud was killed while driving his vehicle out of a parking lot at an after-hours club. Two men approached the vehicle on both sides and opened fire, killing McCloud, 21, and injuring a front-seat passenger. A woman in the back seat of the car was unharmed, according to police reports.
Goudy was the focus of the police investigation into McCloud’s death and was later charged and convicted of McCloud’s murder despite 16 alibi witness statements that Goudy was in Indianapolis at the time of the murder.
On May 3, 2010, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit reversed Goudy’s murder conviction, finding police reports pointed to a different suspect and the information was never turned over to Goudy’s defense attorney. Goudy was released on bail on Sept. 2, 2010.
In January 2012, a special prosecutor assigned to the case dismissed the charges against Goudy.
Three weeks later, Goudy filed his lawsuit. At the time of the filing, Goudy’s attorney, Richard Dvorak, said Cummings had withheld evidence during the trial.
“Had it been tendered, it would have resulted in Goudy being found not guilty,” Dvorak said.
In 2012, in reaction to the lawsuit, Cummings said Goudy would “have a hard time convincing a jury he’s innocent.”
On Monday, Cummings declined to comment on the judgment, citing a court order.
