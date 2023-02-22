ANDERSON — Anderson is providing $125,000 to the Anderson Impact Center to be used during the next 18 months.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday approved the agreement for the facility in the former Robinson Elementary School, 630 Nichol Ave.
“The agreement is intended to breathe new life and sustained viability into the organization, including the providing of meaningful programs and services for seniors, children and families that will benefit the health, education and welfare of our citizens,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said in announcing the agreement.
The city is providing a one-time payment from economic development food and beverage tax revenues.
Terms of the agreement require the Impact Center to continue to provide programming, take steps to become financially sustainable and to partner with other nonprofits.
The Impact Center has agreed to let the city use the facility under standard rental provisions for not less than five times during the agreement.
“The funding helps us to continue to operate and provide services,” said Sherry Peak, executive director. “We look forward to continuing to help the community.”
Peak said space is now leased to the Gathering of the Queens for the Senior Food Pantry, Intercept program, Community Hospital and an early childhood learning center.
“We’re giving tours and showing our available space,” she said.
The Impact Center was formerly known as Anderson Westside Center, which was started in 2009, The name was changed in 2011.
“It has had many successful partners over the years that help to financially sustain the great programs and opportunities that such a facility and organization can provide,” Broderick said.
“Unfortunately, in recent times, many of the programs and partners have moved to other locations.”
Last year, the Anderson Excel Center relocated to the Flagship Enterprise Center after being located at the Anderson Impact Center for a decade.