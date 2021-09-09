ANDERSON – The city of Anderson has received a $54,000 grant to purchase the latest CPR equipment.
Anderson received a Department of Homeland Security grant to purchase new technology that would help save lives in Anderson.
The technology is an automated chest compression device that will change the way paramedics do their jobs.
The federal grant was awarded for the Anderson Fire Department to purchase four new Lucas 3 devices that will be used in cardiac arrest runs.
A patient in cardiac arrest is strapped in the device, maintaining uninterrupted chest compressions. The device almost doubles the chance for a patient to survive. It can only be used on adults and not children.
The Lucas 3 device is newly developed chest compression system that can administer more than 100 chest compressions per minute, allowing EMT crews to be more hands-on with patients for other medical needs they might have in the event of an emergency.
The system also transmits vital patient medical information wirelessly so that the receiving hospital has necessary information regarding the condition of the patient.
“We are looking forward to being able to put this new equipment into use,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “It is a major step forward in administering CPR on cardiac patients and improving the survival rate. I am committed to making sure our first responders have the best equipment to do their jobs and this helps us meet that goal.”
Chief Dave Cravens said the new equipment will be a game changer in the care of patients.
“These devices are becoming increasingly prevalent in the pre-hospital and in-hospital arenas,” Cravens said. “It is imperative that we equip our ambulances and train our EMTs in their operation so we can improve the outcomes of patients in our care as we transport them.
The equipment will be purchased as soon as the funds have been released from the Department of Homeland Security.
