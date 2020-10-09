ANDERSON — As promised in June, the city of Anderson will start the process of purchasing body and in-car cameras for the police department.
The Anderson Board of Public Safety will set bid dates Monday for the purchase of body cams, the associated equipment and patrol unit in-car cameras.
Cameras would begin recording at the time of the dispatch call, and the officers would not have the ability to turn them off.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Police Chief Jake Brown announced in June, at the start of an internal investigation into an arrest captured on video, that the city would purchase the cameras.
Broderick said Thursday that Brown and assistant chief Mike Lee have been analyzing the equipment needs of the department and what would be the best equipment to purchase.
“Our plan is to have in-car cameras for all patrol cars and marked vehicles as well as cameras inside a few of our specialty vehicles, such as our transport van,” he said. “We anticipate this would be 80 cameras.”
Broderick said the department expects to purchase 110 body cameras.
“The city is also going to upgrade all of our in-car laptop computers,” he said. “Some laptops for office use will be included. Approximately 95 laptops will be purchased.”
Broderick said the city is hoping to use federal CARES Act money to purchase the laptops.
“We will seek federal grant money as grants become available for cameras,” he said. “We presently don’t anticipate those grants opening until spring.
“We are looking at entering into a financing arrangement with a low interest rate of less than 1.5 % for any amounts not covered by a grant,” Broderick said. “We believe this is an important purchase for our officers, and we are going to move forward with it and will be in a position to acquire it even if we don’t end up with grant money.”
The city is working on a financing agreement to purchase the equipment in the first part of next year, with the first payment not due until the end of 2021.
“We would expect to leave the bidding process open for approximately 30 days, after which bids would be submitted to the safety board,” Broderick said. “Once accepted, we could then move forward with the purchase.
“These cameras will allow the department another tool to collect evidence, protect officers from unfounded allegations, while at the same time providing transparency to the public our officers serve,” he said.
