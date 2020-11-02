ANDERSON — Anderson University officials have named their first chief diversity officer.
AU President John S. Pistole said Michael Thigpen, who also will continue to serve as director of the university’s Cultural Resource Center, International and Multicultural Student Services will step into this additional role at least through the end of the academic year. Thigpen also works full time as executive director of the Madison County Youth Center.
The position was created in the wake of the protests that took place over the summer as a result of the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Pistole said. AU historically has been at the forefront of racial and social justice
“I didn’t want to wait and say, ‘We’ll continue this next year when X happens or the pandemic’s over,” he said.
Thigpen did not respond to attempts to contact him.
Among his new duties will be analyzing data in an effort to attract and retain students and staff from diverse racial backgrounds and attending weekly cabinet meeting to inform leadership in a formalized setting, Pistole said.
“He’s got a fairly broad mandate to help us develop a framework that’s more welcoming,” he said. “Some students of color have not felt safe. Whether that’s caught up in any of the current political climate, I don’t know.”
Pistole admitted though Thigpen does not have an academic background in diversity, he was selected for the position because he has life experience as a Black man and is working on his doctorate degree.
“Honestly, being Black, he brings some qualities to the table that are important to me,” he said.
Pistole said he did ask Thigpen about his ability to fulfill the requirements of the position, given his two other jobs but felt reassured by his response.
“He said the way he was raised, his mom had two jobs, sometimes three,” he said.
But at least one former employee said he believes it will be business as usual – and not in a good way – at AU when it comes to dealing with people from diverse backgrounds.
Tom Tijerina, who is Latino and early in the summer left AU as an adjunct in social sciences, said it will take more than creating a chief diversity officer position to change the culture at AU.
“Whatever impact they are hoping to have will be little to none,” he said.
He also doesn’t believe Thigpen will be able to juggle all those jobs.
Tijerina said he bases his lack of confidence in AU’s diversity efforts in part on what he believed was an inadequate response to George Floyd’s death and the national outcry. He said the university not only did nothing of substance, it stopped funding for a year for the Peace & Conflict Transformation program.
“First, I felt discriminated against as a student there, hearing microaggressions or blatantly racist comments,” he said. “Them cutting the pay and freezing the program is just the biggest slap in the face.”
Tijerina said in his role as a multicultural ambassador, he didn’t feel comfortable steering Latino students toward AU.
“I feel like the racism is a little more subtle at AU. It’s turning to have to filter through all that and figure out what people really mean,” he said. “I told them back then, ‘You don’t hire Latino people here, and I don’t want to invite Latino students into what I think is a toxic space.’”
Pistole said he recognized that Tijerina had a less than satisfying experience while at the university. He said the university is in the process of trying to hire a multicultural admissions counselor, preferably one who speaks Spanish.
“That was his personal experience. There are some LatinX people that are part of this racial equity group, and that is not their experience,” he said.
PACT, which consists of a minor, speaker series and other educational activities, is funded through an endowment.
“Like many other institutions of higher education, we anticipated tighter budgets this year given the pandemic,” said AU Provost Marie S. Morris. “Therefore, a decision was made that earnings from all endowed funds would be used more judiciously during the 2020-21 budget year. As a result, rather than bringing in a lineup of costlier outside speakers we will use funds to support more local speakers.”
She said the university funds a number of diversity initiatives, including MOSAIC, Intercultural Engagement, the Cultural Resource Center and multicultural student clubs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.