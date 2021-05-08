ANDERSON — Quaylee Rolle, 21, had come a long way from her home in the Bahamas to study computer science at Anderson University.
Dressed in a mortar board decorated with flowers and emblazoned with the words, “With God all things are possible,” she is ready to take on the next phase of her life and start work on a master’s degree at Ball State University.
“It’s been a really long road,” she said.
Rolle is among hundreds of students who participated in Saturday’s in-person commencement ceremony at AU’s Kardatzke Wellness Center. The ceremony was one of the largest gatherings on campus since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Each of the post-secondary institutions in Madison County, including Purdue Polytechnic Anderson and Ivy Tech Community College, are offering in-person and virtual graduation options, though they vary in execution.
As Madison County’s only residential campus, AU has faced some unique challenges over the past couple of school years in an attempt to give students a traditional college experience. Those challenges, including being sent home for the remainder of the semester following the Thanksgiving break to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, were noted by the baccalaureate and commencement speakers.
The socially distanced ceremony, which allowed for about three-fifths of the normal in-person audience, featured several other safety measures, including plastic coverings on the floor and mandatory medical-grade masks worn by attendees. Rather than the traditional handshake as they walked across the stage for their diplomas, the graduates were offered a fist bump by AU President John S. Pistole.
Holding roses and a congratulatory sign, Braden Krick, fiancé of AU criminal justice and psychology major Emily Albert, arranged to wait with her family in the courtyard outside the wellness center.
“We couldn’t go in, so we just thought we’d be here when she comes out,” he said.
Accelerated nursing students Brittany Uwaydah, 32, of South Carolina, and Randolph Garnes, 35, of Indianapolis, said they felt university officials had done an outstanding job trying to keep the public safe. Both had participated in the recent COVID-19 vaccination clinics sponsored by the AU School of Nursing.
“It felt like an honor to be a part of the process and do the vaccines,” Garnes said.
Garnes and Uwaydah admitted this school year has been particularly challenging, especially since their field requires hands-on experience.
“Nursing was especially hard this year, but they did it well. They kept us safe,” Uwaydah said.
For Garnes, it was the pace of study in an accelerated program that was the real challenge.
“It was a very intense process,” he said. “It seems a little surreal it was so fast, but we learned so much. It was a lot of work, but we stuck by one another.”
Both nursing students already have landed jobs at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Garnes in the operating room and Uwaydah in the emergency room.
