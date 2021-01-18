ANDERSON — In any other year, Anderson University students, faculty and staff would gather outside the Paramount Theatre after the city’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in preparation to recreate a civil rights walk across the Eisenhower Bridge.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March 2020, this is no ordinary year. Though many other events over the past year have been canceled, university and city leaders made the decision to find a way toward celebrating the civil rights pioneer’s 92nd birthday.
Though the students and staff can’t gather together to do the march, the university’s MLK committee still found a way for them to march through A Million Steps for Martin event that started at Thanksgiving and ends Monday.
“COVID didn’t hurt us, it helps us. It helped us think outside of the box. It helped us engage more people,” said Michael Thigpen, chief diversity officer and director of AU’s Cultural Resource Center.
The march is one of many ways, including a special elementary book recording and donation project, the university and the city of Anderson are applying ingenuity that will allow a meaningful commemoration of King’s birth.
University officials initially thought the celebration would need to be postponed, said Thigpen, who has chaired the committee for five years. But as an educational institution, it was important to find a way to honor a man who believed in the power of education, he said.
“But then it would lose its authenticity if we moved the events to another date,” he said. “I believe that first Dr. King’s life, legacy is important to all of us. Many of the things that we see today is what he gave to the world. Every year when the celebration of his life comes about, it helps us remember that there is still work to do.”
However, A Million Steps for Martin far exceeded organizers’ dreams as the 133 participants, many as teams, logged nearly 15 million steps and raised about $75,000 to help students in need, Thigpen said.
“Literally across this country people gave,” he said. “Some of our students are in places where they have gaps, where they don’t have enough money to get back to campus.”
Though some adjustments had to be made this year, Thigpen said going virtual has resulted in several events that may carry over into future celebrations.
“I think the school project is something that will outlive us all because the books are there, the videos are there,” he said.
About 30 students, faculty and staff, were recorded reading books that share civil rights history, such as “A Picture Book of Rosa Parks,” “The Sit-In: How Four Friends Stood By Sitting Down” and “The Story of Ruby Bridges.” That included the entire AU men’s basketball team, whose members each were recorded reading a page that then was edited to become an entire book.
The project also includes a message from AU President John S. Pistole, who explains how he also is a product of Anderson Community Schools.
Though the project – a collaboration of AU, Ivy Tech, the city of Anderson and Indiana Campus Compact – initially was intended for ACS schools only, the university was able to receive enough grant money to distribute books to other Madison County school districts. Each school library is given one copy of each of the dozen books recorded.
Becca Palmer, director of spiritual formation at AU, is a member of the MLK committee and helped spearhead the book project. Though students couldn’t go out and be of service in the usual ways because of the pandemic, she said, they still were able to make the MLK holiday a day on instead of a day off by participating in the book project.
“We wanted to do something with education that was encouraging and helpful,” she said. “We really believe that service to each other and the community serves a big role in shaping who we are.”
“I think because there have been so many restrictions around them this year, they were eager to be able to do something. They were able to do something right where they were,” Palmer said.
Once recorded, links to the books have been made available online. Palmer said streaming is an extremely important component because of the large number of children engaged in virtual or hybrid education because of the pandemic.
“We believe they are going to grow up to be world changers,” she said. “We just hope that the heart behind this is that the local teachers know we’re behind them especially in this season where they have had to pivot their educational plans.”
Stephanie Moran, AU director of engagement and adult studies, said it was clear this year was going to be a challenge in terms of service projects, one of the university’s values. The books were recorded in person, but some of those recordings may have to be re-recorded later because of the reduced sound quality from students who wore masks, she said.
One of the hopes behind the project, Moran said, is to get the university in front of the elementary school students and start them thinking about going to college.
“We want to support a college-going mentality,” she said.
