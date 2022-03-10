ANDERSON — As senior Tameka Mendez checked the vital statistics and adjusted the equipment for the stable ventilated “patient” Wednesday, colleague Kelsi Lawyer explained what was going on to a visitor in the simulated hospital room on the Anderson University campus.
“Most of the time we do simulations, we don’t know anything about the patient,” explained Lawyer, also a senior in the nursing program. “Most of the time we do simulations, we are given instructions to use our judgment as if no doctor is available.”
Mendez, Lawyer and senior nursing student Carlie Ellison demonstrated the use of equipment for about 30 visitors on hand for a ribbon cutting marking the opening of the new nursing simulation lab on the second floor of Hartung Hall.
Set up like actual hospital rooms, the lab includes beds, equipment and dummy patients that let the students practice what they have learned. The lab has areas that provide various nursing experiences, including obstetrics/gynecology and newborn intensive care.
“I want to make the students’ experience as close to real as possible,” said Kari Miller, AU School of Nursing simulation director and assistant professor.
AU President John S. Pistole said the lab elevates the top-rated nursing program even more.
“What this does is it allows us to provide a high level of experience that ultimately will help alleviate the ongoing nursing shortage,” he said.
Beth Tharp, recently promoted to senior vice president and president of hospital services for Community Hospital Network, praised AU’s nursing program as a vital resource when she was president and CEO of Community Hospital Anderson.
“It’s a pipeline for staffing for us,” the AU grad said. “For us, it’s energizing to have the students. It gives our staff a chance to teach, educate and grow.”
The simulation lab, Tharp said, will make already great student nurses even better as they practice their bedside manners.
Donor Dr. Terry Horner, who practiced 33 years as a neurosurgeon at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, said the excellence of the nurses is evident in their selfless care of the patients and their families, a result of their Christian education.
“Often without knowing where they went to school, I always thought I could recognize the Anderson University nurses,” he said.
Another donor, businessman Dan Courtney, who has served as special assistant to Pistole, thanked the faculty and administration for grooming the nursing professionals.
“I believe in the mission of Anderson University. I believe in Christian education. I believe in moral leadership,” he said.
Jen Hunt, AU’s vice president of advancement, praised the individual donors and the local hospital partnerships that made the lab possible.
