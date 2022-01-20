Anderson University partners with JobSource to provide tutoring at Anderson schools

ANDERSON — Anderson University received a $1.8 million grant from the Indiana Department of Education to help address learning loss at Anderson Community Schools. AU will partner with JobSource to provide more tutoring opportunities to ACS students.
The STAR Tutoring Program is a K-12 after-school tutoring opportunity where students can receive help with math and reading, according to Sarah Badgley, director of the STAR Tutoring Program at JobSource.
“The students work in small group settings, one to three students,” she said.
The students remain in their same groups through the duration of the program, according to Briana Price, director for special programs at JobSource.
Students will also have the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning activities.
For example, Badgley said that at Anderson Preparatory Academy, students learned about Native Americans and had the opportunity to make Native American art and instruments.
“Also at APA, our middle school students designed and built (small scale) roller-coasters,” she said.
In June 2021, JobSource received a $5.3 million state grant to provide additional education resources to students at four local schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID has impacted all of our students across the world, and there is learning loss,” Badgley said.
With these funds, JobSource began the STAR Tutoring Program at Elwood Community Schools, Madison-Grant Community Schools, Liberty Christian School and Anderson Preparatory Academy.
Shortly after the tutoring program was implemented at these four school districts, the IDOE opened up a second round of funding.
“We had already had interest in working with Anderson Community Schools for some time and, very welcomely, they reached out to us about tutoring,” Price said.
However, to apply for the grant, JobSource needed another partner to work with on the project.
Because AU already partners with JobSource on other programming, JobSource felt AU would be a good partner for this one as well.
According to Price, AU had shown interest in working with ACS previously.
“Anderson Community Schools is a very important organization in Anderson, Madison County, that impacts the university,” said Stephanie Moran, director of AU's department of engagement and adult learning.
Moran said that the value education and creating pathways to educational success is crucial to AU.
The program is set to start at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year.
