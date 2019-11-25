ANDERSON – At its next meeting the Anderson Plan Commission is being asked to rezone 640 acres for industrial development.
The Plan Commission is scheduled to meet Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the City Building and will consider two rezoning requests for potential development.
The 640 acres located between Park and Layton roads and from 53rd to 67th streets are currently zoned for residential use. The request is for an industrial zoning.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the property is located adjacent to an Indiana Municipal Power Association peaking power plant.
He said the rezoning request was made by 11 property owners and the city of Anderson.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said there is an opportunity to develop the 640 acres, but declined to provide further information.
“It was time to zone the property,” Winkler said. “We want to be prepared.”
The second request is to rezone 35 acres on the northeast corner of 73rd Street and Layton Road.
Stires said the property is located north of the existing Nestle facility.
“When the property was annexed, for some reason it was never zoned,” he said.
Stires said the property will be zoned for industrial use, the same as surrounding properties.
Winkler said the property should have been zoned when it was annexed.
“We have a potential developer,” he said. “There are a number of interested parties in the property. We want to be prepared if a development should take place.”
Winkler said additional details could be announced next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.