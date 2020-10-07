ANDERSON — An Anderson woman has been charged with several felony counts in which a 13-week-old fetus died as a result of an accident.
Amber Pickel, 40, 700 block of West 34th Street, was arrested by Anderson police on Tuesday and charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in a catastrophic injury, a Level 4 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; involuntary manslaughter, a Level 5 felony; criminal recklessness, a Level felony; and a Class A misdemeanor of theft.
She is being detained in the Madison County jail on a $20,000 surety bond. If convicted on all counts, Pickel faces a possible sentence of 6 ½ to 36 ½ years.
The incident took place on Sept. 29 in the 2000 block of Brown Street when dispatch was notified by Sandra Toombs that she located her license plate that was stolen on July 16, the probable cause affidavit states.
Toombs told the dispatcher she was blocking the vehicle owned by Pickel until officers arrived.
According to Toombs, Pickel backed into her vehicle and eventually backed into the Toombs vehicle a second time, which pinned Toombs’ daughter, Kaitlyn McGuire, who was 13 weeks pregnant, between the two vehicles.
The court document states that video surveillance shows Pickel accelerating in reverse forcibly crushing McGuire. Pickel is then alleged to drive forward again striking the Toombs vehicle and causing McGuire to fall on the ground while being crushed by the front of the vehicle.
McGuire suffered broken pelvic bones and lost the unborn child on Tuesday, the affidavit states. She has further medical treatment including physical and occupational therapy.
The stolen license plate was recovered Sept. 30 when an Indiana State Police trooper stopped the van being driven at the time by Caleb Pickel, who fled the scene.
Pickel declined to be interviewed by Anderson police without an attorney being present.
