ALEXANDRIA — On Wednesday the Alexandria Police Department responded to a traffic accident near the intersection of Indiana 9 and Washington Street that led to the arrest of an Anderson woman and the hospitalization of two individuals with life-threatening injuries.
Virginia Ann Johnson, 52, 300 block of East 38th Street, Anderson, is charged with operating while intoxicated, causing serious bodily injury; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
According to police, the 2008 blue Dodge Avenger driven by Johnson crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle head on.
Two people in the northbound vehicle were transported by the Alexandria Fire Department to Community Hospital in Anderson and later transferred to Indianapolis. The Alexandria Police Department has withheld their identities until family members can be notified.
Johnson displayed cues of impairment and admitted to recent methamphetamine use, police said. Johnson agreed to an oral swab which indicated the presence of amphetamines and methamphetamine in her body. Two witnesses at the scene stated it appeared Johnson was asleep while driving prior to the crash.
Alexandria police were assisted by the Alexandria Fire Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
