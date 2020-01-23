ANDERSON — An Anderson woman is being detained in federal jurisdiction awaiting trial on wire fraud charges.
Lisa Ann Raines was indicted by a federal grand jury on Jan. 7 for what prosecutors describe as a scheme that embezzled more than $2.1 million over several years from Carmel-based Seven Corners Inc.
There is a trial date of March 23.
Prosecutors asked for Raines to be detained because, after learning of the criminal investigation, Raines “actively attempted to evade law enforcement” and liquidated “thousands of dollars in assets obtained through the alleged fraud scheme,” a court document said.
The indictment alleges that from July 2009 through November 2016 Raines transferred 65 payments from the Seven Corners Wells Fargo accounts to the L&B Tape business account that she controlled.
The fraudulent payments resulted in a loss of $2,129,690, according to prosecutors.
The indictment alleges that Raines used her access to Seven Corners, a travel insurance company, computer system to create a fact vendor, L&B Tape, for the purpose of receiving the embezzled funds.
According to the criminal complaint submitted by the FBI in December, Raines began working for Seven Corners as a senior finance technician in March 2006 and was terminated for performance issues in November 2016.
In May 2012, Raines purchased a home in Anderson for $605,000. She purchased Mardi Gras Too, a restaurant in Lapel, in November 2015, the complaint says.
Mardi Gras Too was sold last year to Smokey Concession and $13,588 in back taxes was paid in December, according to the Madison County Treasurer’s website.
The indictment also lists several possible forfeitures if Raines is convicted including: $89,706 cash in lieu of real property at 732 and 736 Main St. in Lapel; a 2015 Toyota Tundra registered to John Calvin Harville Jr.; the house at 15 N. Creedmoor Way; $8,206 in currency found in a suitcase belonging to Raines found at her sister’s Anderson house in December; a 2017 pontoon boat and trailer registered to Harville.
When federal agents interviewed her in October 2019, “Raines admitted that the money she took from Seven Corners went towards the purchase of her current residence,” the complaint says.
Seven Corners discovered the alleged embezzlement when another employee saw a report listing the payments to L&B Tape, a vendor she did not recognize.
Raines is represented by federal public defender Bill Dazey.
Dazey declined to comment to the Indiana Business Journal on the case, saying in an email that “this case presents a complex set of circumstances, best commented upon when it has run its course.”
The Indiana Business Journal reported that Seven Corners offers international travel insurance and benefits management to individuals, U.S. and foreign government agencies, corporations and insurance companies.
The privately held company was founded in 1993 by Jim Krampen and Justin Tysdal. By 2016, Seven Corners had grown to 215 employees and $77 million in revenues.
